Harford County's 2024 budget will reduce spending in public safety and public education

Harford County executive, sheriff at odds over money for a new precinct and training center

BALTIMORE -- There has been a lot of outrage and frustration over Harford County's 2024 budget, which is around $1.2 billion.

Two weeks ago, County Executive Bob Cassilly presented his proposed budget for 2024.

The proposed budget would cut $19 million from Harford County Public Schools.

The budget cuts would also force the Harford County Sheriff's Office to put on hold plans to build a new central precinct and training center.

Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler has responded to the proposed cuts by accusing Cassilly of defunding his agency after putting plans for a new precinct on hold.

Today, WJZ's Alex Glaze spoke with Harford County Council President Pat Vincenti about the budget cuts.

Vincenti said he has never before seen anything like the 2024 budget.

"Two of the greatest assets or pieces that help make up the quality of life in Harford County, in my opinion, is great public safety and great education—great public education," Vincenti said.

Now, these two groups are publicly fighting for more funding.

"I've got to be cautious, fiscally cautious," Cassilly explained. "These are tough times. Trying to put the budget together is really challenging this year."

Harford County Councilmember Dion Gunthrie represents the district where the budget impact will be predominately felt.

Guthrie has been a member of the county council for 12 years.

"I've never seen anything to this degree," he told WJZ. "Unfortunately, it was promises made and it's up to this county executive to make promises met."

Guthrie says promises made by the previous administration have led to a disconnect between Cassilly and different departments in Harford County.

But Guthrie says that approving a budget is just the beginning.

"The budget hearings are one thing," Guthrie said. "After that, the work really begins."

There will be a variety of hearings between April 26 and June 15. That is the day that the budget has to be approved.

The next big step for Harford County when it comes to the 2024 budget will be public hearings, which are scheduled for May 4 and May 10.

Vicinti said he expects both hearings to have a high attendance and for a lot of people to share their concerns about the proposed budget.