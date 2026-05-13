Harford County community helps family devastated by house fire: "Your heart drops"

Neighbors in Joppatowne, Maryland, are coming together to help the victims of a devastating house fire in the Rumsey Island community.

According to the State Fire Marshall and the Harford County Volunteer Fire and EMS Association, the fire happened on Tuesday at a home along the 600 block of Anchor Drive.

Authorities reported that the owner had finished dinner and went for a walk in the neighborhood. About 20 to 25 minutes later, as he was approaching his home, he observed smoke coming from the eaves.

Neighbors in Joppatowne, Maryland, are coming together to help the victims of a devastating house fire in the Rumsey Island community. Joppa Volunteer Fire

Upon opening the door, he encountered heavy smoke and had to retreat due to the intense smoke and heat.

Fire investigators say a dog died in the fire, and the structural damage is upwards of $600,000.

According to the preliminary investigation, the fire was accidental due to an air fryer or electrical failure.

Feeling the community support

The homeowner did not want to be identified while speaking to WJZ on Wednesday, but shared that his neighbors are showing up to help him in a big way.

"I heard about it through a regular customer and friend who had texted me and said, heads up, we have another horrible situation happening in our community, and they sent pictures," neighbor Karen Costagliola said.

Costagliola works at the Sapore Di Mare, one of many restaurants and businesses stepping up to help the fire victims at an upcoming fundraiser on June 12. Sapore said they are working with Towne Grill & Pub, which will be hosting the event.

"We, you know, reached out right away. We're texting. What can we do? How can we set this up? And that's really what makes a community a real community," Costagliola said. "Your heart drops, because in the photo, I recognize one of our regulars."

Neighbors are stepping up to help the family rebuild.

"Doing something like that kind of renews your spirit too. It makes you very grateful to be part of such a community like this," Costagliola said.

Neighbors in Joppatowne will be hosting their fundraiser on June 12 at Towne Grill & Pub on June 12 at 1006 Joppa Farm Rd, Joppa, MD 21085. The event will run from 5:00p-10:00p and there will be live music by Plaid Anxiety at 8:00p. The event will also feature raffle baskets and 50/50 raffles.

A portion of every food purchase — dine-in, carry-out, and delivery — will go directly to helping the affected families.