'Hamilton' star Leslie Odom Jr. to perform with Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is inviting you to an evening with award-winning musician and actor Leslie Odom Jr.

The Hamilton Broadway star will take the stage in Baltimore on April 1. He's also released a children's book he wrote with his wife.

"The Baltimore audience feels like home," Odom told WJZ.

The Philadelphia native, well-known for his breakout role as Aaron Burr in the smash hit Broadway Musical Hamilton, will perform alongside the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra after rescheduling his show to shoot the Exorcist reboot.

"With this invitation back to Baltimore, it feels like the invitation is really to continue building community in Baltimore, and to continue the conversation with Baltimore audiences," Odom said. "I'm very grateful and its meaningful to me"

The Tony and Grammy Award-winner says his diverse career in Broadway, television, film, and especially music, is what led him to write a children's book with his wife titled, "I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know."

"Nicolette and I had just had our kids," Odom said. "Once you have children, your whole life becomes about this baby market. We're buying clothes, We're reading books. We're buying furniture. So, it was a new world for us."

Odom is navigating parenthood while enjoying a widespread career spanning all performance genres

"The theater was the place that first opened up my heart," Odom said. "At 13 years old, a show came out called 'Rent' that really set me on a path, and "Hamilton," my first interaction with that show, made me feel like that 13-year-old kid again, and I had been waiting my whole life to feel that thing again"

Odom hoped the show in Baltimore will be memorable.

The show is Saturday, April 1. There will also be a pre-show book signing.

Visit this website for ticket information.