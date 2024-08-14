Ballot question that would pay new Baltimore parents $1,000 headed to state Supreme Court

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore ballot initiative that would provide $1,000 payments to new parents is headed to the state Supreme Court, weeks after a lower court ruled the question was unconstitutional.

The Baby Bonus Fund is a charter amendment proposal that would provide families with a one-time payment of $1,000 for each child born or adopted.

On August 28, the panel of seven state justices will determine whether the city can remove the Baby Bonus Fund question from the November ballot. This follows a circuit court judge's ruling last week that the question was unconstitutional.

The Maryland Child Alliance gathered more than 10,000 signatures to get the proposal on the ballot. However, the city is pushing to have the question removed, arguing that it exceeds the authority of citizens.

The city also contends that it lacks the funds to support such a program. In response, the alliance claims the city has $7 million available to fund the initiative.