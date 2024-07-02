$1,000 for new parents? Baby bonus to appear on Baltimore ballots in November

Baltimore Baby Bonus to appear on city ballots in November

BALTIMORE - Baltimore residents will be able to vote on a measure that would provide new parents with a one-time $1,000 payment.

The Baltimore City Board of Elections certified more than 10,000 signatures from city residents supporting the proposed charter amendment, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Banner.

An advocacy group petitioned for the "Baltimore Baby Bonus" campaign.

If passed, new parents, whether it be by birth or adoption, would receive the payment.

Maryland Child Alliance President Nate Golden said the goal of the proposal is to offer financial support to residents who birth or adopt a baby.

"The Baltimore Baby Bonus started as a campaign where we could go around state legislators, around city legislators and take our message directly to voters," Golden said.

At least 10,000 verified signatures are required by the Board of Elections to put the measure on the 2024 General Election ballot.

Volunteers behind the proposal said taxes would not be raised in order to fund the initiative.

Instead, the charter amendment would be funded by the city's general budget through city property values.

"Our funding structure requires an appropriation equal to 0.03% of city property value, but it does not raise property taxes," the campaign states.

"This is an incredibly low-cost program," Julia Ellis said. "With about 7,000 babies born in Baltimore every year, the total estimated cost for this program is only $7 million, which is less than one percent of our city's budget."