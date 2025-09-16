Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B bringing her show to Baltimore in 2026

Cardi B, a popular and Grammy-winning rapper, is bringing her "Little Miss Drama" Tour to Baltimore on April 4, 2026.

She will perform at CFG Bank Arena in downtown.

Cardi B's new studio album, called "Am I The Drama?," will be released on Friday, Sept. 19. According to CBS News, her new album title plays on her long-running reputation for being outspoken, often putting her at the center of headlines.

"When you have, like, a big personality like me or when you have, like, a mouth like me or whatever aura that I give, it will follow you," Cardi B told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King. "'Cause it makes you like an easier target."

After her tour stop in Baltimore, she will take her tour to Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on April 8, 2026.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Sept. 25 at CardiB.com

Who is Cardi B?

Since her debut studio album "Invasion of Privacy" was released in 2018, Cardi B's popularity and influence have grown. She was initially discovered on the VH-1 reality show "Love & Hip Hop: New York."

She holds the record for female rappers with five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100.

Cardi B has won a Grammy Award, eight Billboard Music Awards, 14 BET Hip Hop Awards, and six American Music Awards. In 2018, Time Magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world, and Billboard named her Woman of the Year in 2020.

Cardi B is known for hit songs "Bodak Yellow," "I Like It," "WAP," "Girls Like You," and "Up."

She won a Grammy for Best Rap Album, "Invasion of Privacy," in 2019. She was nominated for nine other Grammy awards.

Upcoming shows at CFG Bank Arena

Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena has some big shows coming up, including comedian Shane Gillis, rapper NBA YoungBoy, Brandy and Monica, Maroon 5, comedian Bert Kreischer, and Fantasia with Anthony Hamilton.

For more information on events at CFG Bank Arena, visit this website.