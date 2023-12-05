Gov. Wes Moore says taxpayers are top priority for Orioles, Camden Yards lease extension

BALTIMORE - With a deadline looming, there is still no long-term deal between the Baltimore Orioles and Maryland Sports Authority over the lease at Camden Yards.

The lease expires on December 31. And, just a few weeks away, an official agreement has not yet been reached.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore addressed the ongoing negotiations on Tuesday with WJZ.

Moore said the No, 1 priority is to make sure taxpayers, like you, get a fair deal.

"We have to make sure we want the Orioles here for the long-term, that we want to make sure we are taking care of the tax-payer dollars, every single tax-payer dollar, and we have to make sure we are creating winners on and off the field, Moore said. "Those have been the North stars that we set from the very beginning and we are working around the clock to make sure that we are getting the best deal for Maryland taxpayers."

If a long-term deal is in play by the end of this year, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Provided there is a deal, it would then go to the state's Board of Public Works.

They are scheduled to meet on December 13, and depending on how the deal is structured, it would also require approval from the Maryland General Assembly.

According to our media partner The Baltimore Banner, the Orioles are pushing back against the idea of signing a long-term lease without including development rights at the Camden Yards complex.