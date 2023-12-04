Orioles holding out for development rights as Camden Yards lease deadline nears

Orioles holding out for development rights as lease deadline nears

BALTIMORE - Orioles fans are a little bit on edge right now.

The lease at Camden Yards expires at the end of the month, and there appears to be one major snag holding up negotiations.

According to our media partner The Baltimore Banner, the Orioles are pushing back against the idea of signing a long-term lease without including development rights at the Camden Yards complex.

Back in September, the Orioles and the state announced a non-binding "memorandum of understanding" that would keep the baseball team in Baltimore long term.

But, the clock is ticking to the December 31 deadline.

According to the Banner, a source with direct knowledge of the negotiations, talks have been fraught in recent weeks as the team and state attempt to hash out a deal. The source, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, said Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos is not inclined to make major adjustments to the MOU.

The Orioles are coming off their first 100-win season since 1980, and their first American League East title since 2014.