Gov. Moore part of President Biden's National Advisory Board for 2024 campaign

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is one of 50 Democratic Party leaders who will make up the Biden-Harris campaign's National Advisory Board for the President's 2024 election bid.

The governor would take "a leading role in helping deliver President Biden and Vice President Harris' message and engage voters across the country."

Moore's responsibilities include assisting with fundraising efforts, engaging with voters and participating in media interviews.

The governor pledged to "work hard" to get Biden reelected when the president announced his reelection campaign last month.

The board consists of mayors, congresspeople, senators and 10 other governors, including Kathy Hochul of New York and Gavin Newsom of California.

The board has another Maryland connection - it's chaired by Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, who was born in Baltimore and attended high school at the Institute of Notre Dame.

Her father, Thomas D'Alesandro Jr., and brother Thomas D'Alesandro III were once mayors of Baltimore City.