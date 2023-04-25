Maryland Gov. Moore says he will "work hard" to get Biden reelected

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Tuesday said he will support President Joe Biden in his reelection campaign after he announced his 2024 run.

"I'm really glad that our partner in Washington is running for reelection and I'm going to work hard to make sure that he gets another four years," Moore told WJZ's Alex Glaze.

I asked @iamwesmoore about president biden anouncing that he is running for reelection in 2024.



"I'm really glad that our partner in washington is running for reelection and I'm going to work hard to make sure that he gets another four years."@wjz pic.twitter.com/sp4wCCUM9n — Alex Glaze (@Alex_Glaze) April 25, 2023

Biden made his run official in a video released Tuesday morning, exactly four years after he tossed his hat into the 2020 race.

In the three-minute video, Mr. Biden repeated some familiar themes, saying, "When I ran for President four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America - and we still are. The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom, more rights or fewer. I know what I want the answer to be. This is not a time to be complacent. That's why I'm running for reelection."

The Washington Post reported that when Biden launched his fall push in Montgomery County in late August, he called Moore "the real deal."

The president joined Moore when he was a gubernatorial candidate in Bowie for a Democratic rally in November.

Biden won Maryland with more than 65% of the vote in 2020.