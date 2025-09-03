Gov. Moore signs executive order aimed at expanding housing availability

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed an executive order Tuesday aimed at speeding up housing construction, and expanding housing availability.

The order, titled Housing Starts Here, directs all state agencies that issue housing-related permits to assign senior permit coordinators and strengthen their review procedures by early next year.

Agencies must also digitize all permit applications and fee payments by March, and "reduce processing times and increase transparency whenever possible."

The Department of Housing and Community Development will appoint an ombudsman to serve as a liaison between state government and permit seekers.

Moore said the changes are meant to cut through bureaucracy and make it easier to build new housing.

Maryland's housing efforts

Maryland leaders have made housing expansion a priority in order to address a vacant home crisis and rising home prices.

The housing department financed nearly 4,000 affordable units in fiscal year 2025, the most in a decade, and invested $1.64 billion in development projects along with $1 billion in first-time homebuyer mortgages.

In July, Moore announced $50 million in grants to support Baltimore City's efforts to reduce vacant properties through the Baltimore Vacants Reinvestment Initiative (BVRI).

The BVRI funding includes $15 million for the city and the Maryland Stadium Authority to demolish, stabilize and acquire vacant homes for redevelopment; $30 million for 16 community development organizations; and $5 million for large mixed-use projects moving into their next phase.

Moore also announced a new Baltimore Vacants Reinvestment Initiative Support Fund, which is a partnership that provides additional assistance to community development organizations.

Maryland UPLIFT program

Moore also launched the $10 million UPLIFT program in June, which targets historically redlined and disinvested communities.

The initiative is designed to boost homeownership, improve property values, create jobs for disadvantaged groups and convert vacant lots into affordable housing.