Summer-like weather returns to Maryland after gloomy start Thursday

The weather in Maryland was messy Thursday morning, with pockets of showers, mist and light rain. The trend for the rest of the morning will be drier weather to build into the area.

Any mist, drizzle, and light rain should end for areas along and east of I-95 by lunchtime today.

Improving weather in Maryland Thursday

Pockets of light rain and drizzle will continue to slowly push east and out of the area. This is a slow process, so it may take until late morning or midday for everyone to dry out.

Expect variable clouds with some peeks of sunshine as the morning transition into lunchtime. Temperatures will slowly climb into the lower 70s. This afternoon looks pretty nice with gradual clearing continuing. Look for increasing amounts of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s.

Fantastic Friday weather for Maryland

While east winds will continue over the next several days, the air should dry out enough to keep our skies partly to mostly sunny.

We will have a crisp and comfortable morning Friday with morning temperatures starting off in the 50s. With plenty of sunshine, we should see high temperatures rebound into the lower 80s.

Saturday and Sunday look fabulous as well, with sunshine continuing. Morning hours will be comfy in the upper 50s and lower 60s, the afternoon hours will be warmer with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

If you're attending the Baltimore Ravens game, the tailgating weather prior to the game looks fantastic. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s during the morning and top out in the lower 80s during the afternoon. Winds won't be a factor for the kicking game as they appear gentle out of the southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

Dry weather will continue

Other than small chances for a few sprinkles or light showers late Sunday and again Monday with an area of low pressure to our north, this is a very dry forecast.

Temperatures will remain near or above average with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Rainfall amounts will be well below average as we have no substantial rainfall in the forecast.