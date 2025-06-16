Gloomy Maryland Monday, heat and strong storms ahead this week

It's a dreary Monday with patchy areas of fog, mist, drizzle, and scattered showers. We'll continue with gloomy weather throughout the day with highs only reaching the upper 60s.

Cool and dreary at times Monday

A northeasterly breeze around 10 mph will keep us locked into a gray gloom today. Highs will only reach the middle to upper 60s with a few isolated lower 70s south of Baltimore City. The best chance for steadier rain will be this morning with isolated to widely scattered showers possible later today and into this evening.

Tonight's weather will remain murky with plenty of clouds, a few evening showers possible with another round of showers possible Tuesday morning. Lows tonight will dip into the middle 60s.

Muggy and warmer Tuesday

Tuesday will turn much warmer across most of Maryland as a warm front drifts northeast in our direction. We'll see early morning patchy drizzle, fog, and showers. Most of the wet weather will exit by mid-morning.

For the rest of Tuesday, expect clouds with peeks of sunshine. Winds will veer out of the southeast at about 10 mph. We'll see a warmer and more muggy afternoon with highs near 80°. Isolated to widely scattered strong thunderstorms will become possible late Tuesday afternoon to our west and by Tuesday evening in our area.

Right now, there is still uncertainty with how widespread and strong storms are Tuesday evening, so keep checking back to the forecast.

Midweek heat and strong storms

The warm front responsible for the increase in warmth and humidity Tuesday will lift to our north Wednesday allowing for hotter air to build into the area.

Wednesday looks to be hazy, hot, and very muggy. After any early morning patchy fog, we'll see clouds burning off to hazy sunshine. Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Widely scattered strong thunderstorms will be possible late Wednesday into Wednesday evening. Any storm could have heavy downpours, intense lightning, and gusty winds.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has tagged Thursday as a possible Alert Day for strong to severe storms. These storms would arrive after 2 pm and last into the evening hours. Before the storms arrive, Thursday looks hot with highs in the lower 90s! Factor in the humidity, and feels like temperatures will be in the upper 90s to near 100°.

Fantastic Friday

The best day of the workweek will be Friday. Friday is looking sunny and very warm with slightly less humidity. With a mixture of clouds and sunshine, high temperatures will soar into the upper 80s. There is the slight risk of a late day or nighttime thunderstorm, but most of Friday is trending dry.

Heat builds for AFRAM weekend

We finally are looking at a dry weekend across Maryland. The price we may will be building heat and humidity. Saturday is the more comfortable of the two weekend days with sunshine and highs near 90°. The humidity will surge into the area Saturday evening and night, but the daytime hours should be manageable.

Intense heat and humidity start to build into the area as early as Sunday. We're looking at hazy, hot, and humid conditions with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Heat index values are going to reach 100° or even higher in a few spots. It's important no matter what you're doing this weekend that you drink plenty of water and take breaks from the heat.

Dangerous heat possible early next week

The area of high pressure responsible for the increase in heat and humidity over the weekend will position itself to make us even hotter. Expect highs in the upper 90s to close to 100° for Monday and Tuesday of next week. Stay tuned as this could be our first round of dangerous heat of the season!