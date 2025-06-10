The full "Strawberry Moon" is this week. Here's how to see it in the Baltimore area.

The moon will reach its next full phase early Wednesday morning, and most of Baltimore will have an unobstructed view.

June's full moon is known as the "Strawberry Moon."

What is a Strawberry Moon?

The strawberry reference is due to the fact that the timing of the late spring full moon coincides with the peak ripeness and traditional harvesting of wild strawberries.

Tuesday night's full strawberry moon will feature the lowest moonrise on the horizon since 2006 due to a major lunar standstill.

The pattern occurs every 18.6 years when the moon sets and rises at its most northern and southern points on the horizon.

What time will the full moon be visible?

The moon will rise at about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Maryland. It will appear nearly full as it will not reach its true full status until 3:43 a.m.

The moon will set around 5:23 a.m. in Baltimore. Times can vary depending on location.

The viewing conditions will be ideal Tuesday night into Wednesday with clear skies and temperatures in the 70s at moonrise.

Marylanders will be able to see the full strawberry moon in the southeast sky.

When is the next full moon?

There will be 25 chances to see the full moon in 2025, with the next one occurring on July 10.

The night skies get even more interesting this fall with a total lunar eclipse in September, followed by three supermoons in October, November and December.

A supermoon occurs when the moon's closest pass to Earth coincides with its full phase.