Friends honor teen killed in Joppatowne High shooting with tattoos: "Going to make him proud"

Teen charged in deadly shooting at Joppatowne High denied bond

BALTIMORE -- A group of friends honored 15-year-old Warren Grant, who died after he was shot inside Joppatowne High School last week, with tattoos.

"He will forever be my best friend and I just know I'm going to make him proud," a friend said.

Police said a 16-year-old allegedly pulled out a gun from his backpack and shot Grant during a fight in the bathroom on Sept. 6. Grant died of his injuries.

Warren Grant, 15, died from a shooting at Joppatowne High School. CBS News Baltimore

The 16-year-old is being charged as an adult for first-degree murder. The suspect was denied bail.

The tattoos commemorating Grant are on the friends' arms and wrists as they mourn his sudden death.

"I loved him so much," another friend said. "He was so sweet."

Grant was remembered as a teenager who "loved everybody."

"Like, always there for everybody, right or wrong. Warren is always there," a friend said.

Classes at Joppatowne High are canceled until Thursday and school leaders are offering grief counseling at three locations in the community.