Friends, family honor 20-year-old Baltimore mass shooting victim

BALTIMORE - Kylis Fagbemi, just 20 years old, was shot and killed on July 2 while attending a block party in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood in South Baltimore.

Fagbemi was one of two killed in the mass shooting, which also injured 28 others between the ages of 13 and 32.

On Tuesday, Fagbemi's family and friends are gathering for a vigil in a Baltimore neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened after midnight on Gretna Court.

Last week, a 17-year-old who was shown in a video with a gun was arrested for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

