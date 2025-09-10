Friend of bystander killed in Baltimore's Federal Hill in 2024 testifies in trial

A friend of Cameran Holt, a 19-year-old bystander who died following a shooting in Baltimore's Federal Hill in 2024, testified on Wednesday in the trial for one of the alleged killers.

Alexis Cancel-Soto is on trial, facing murder charges for Holt was caught in the crossfire of a shootout on West Hamburg Street on October 27, 2024, while she was out celebrating a family member's gender reveal, her mother told WJZ. She died from her injuries nearly two weeks later.

Cancel-Soto, Daeshaun Clark, and Devontaye Richardson were charged with first-degree murder.

Baltimore Police said Richardson argued with a man in that parking lot the night of the shooting. Charging documents WJZ obtained in November state the two men got in their own cars. Then, Richardson and Alexis Cancel-Soto fired at the man's car.

Friend describes the night of the shooting

A witness took the stand Wednesday morning, describing herself as a friend of Cameran Holt, even referring to her as a cousin. She said she, Holt, and another person visited bars in Federal Hill following a family member's gender reveal party.

The defense described a group, including the witness and Holt, in a parking lot when an altercation ensued.

The witness said she heard shots and saw multiple people with firearms that night. She said she saw Cancel-Soto shoot at that car.

"Get the f--- out of my lot"

The owner of the parking lot off West Hamburg Street said he saw Cameran Holt and a lot of other people he knew that night at his lot.

The owner said the altercation had to do with whether the driver of a sedan hit a purple Challenger. He said the driver of the Challenger walked away with his friends and saw him come back to the lot with an AR-15. He said the man appeared to be drunk that night.

He said he told the man to "get the f--- out of my lot."

Moments later, the owner said he heard gunshots on the street and saw a bullet hole through Holt's car. The owner said he heard seven to nine shots but didn't know where those shots came from.