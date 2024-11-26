Three charged in fatal shooting of woman in Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood

BALTIMORE -- Three suspects have been charged in a shooting that left a 19-year-old woman dead in Federal Hill on October 27.

Police said Daeshaun Clark, 27, Devontaye Richardson, 28, and Alexis Cancel-Soto, 20, were involved in a shootout in the unit block West Hamburg Street, when 19-year-old Cameran Holt was shot. Holt was not involved in the altercation, according to police.

Holt died on November 7 due to her injuries - after fighting in Shock Trauma for two-weeks, according to Roxanne Spath, Holt's mother.

Spath announced Holt's death in a social media post, captioned, "At 7:54 tonight God gained another angel peacefully surrounded by her family. She's no longer suffering or in pain. Cameran's bravery is giving someone her big heart and liver tonight- that's how beautiful my baby girl is," Spath wrote. "She was loved by all, down to the end, and she was given an honor walk with Rein beside her one last time. Thank you all again for your prayers and support during this tragic time. We love you all."

Spath told WJZ that Holt had attended a family gender reveal party the day before, then went out with her sister and cousin to celebrate the night she was shot.

Richardson and Clark were arrested on November 21, and Cancel-Soto was arrested on November 25.

All three suspects were taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility and have been charged with First Degree Murder.

Federal Hill Crime

City leaders have been working to address an uptick of crime in Federal Hill. Between December 2023 and May 2024 police received 65 reports of criminal activity.

In a community walk with the Baltimore Police Department, residents and business owners have expressed ongoing concerns about robberies and carjackings in the neighborhood.

This past Saturday, a man said he was attacked by a group of people while he was bringing home dinner and may lose his vision due to his injuries.