Free South Baltimore Learning Center reopens after funding cuts are restored

The South Baltimore Learning Center has reopened after closing for roughly two months due to government spending cuts.

Classes at the center started on October 6. Staff returned to the office at the end of September.

The nonprofit learning center provides free adult education and literacy services, as well as a workforce readiness program.

"We're just happy to be back and we're happy to offer these services to our community members," said Melissa Davis, the center's executive director.

The organization learned federal funds they relied on were paused mid-July.

Davis told WJZ in August that a grant from the Department of Labor covers 60% of the center's operating budget.

Return comes with fewer staff members

Davis said it took a lot of advocacy work to get funds reinstated after a grant from the Department of Labor was paused back in July.

"The initial award was for $668,000," Davis said. "During the summer, we received a cut of $147,000."

She said it left them with more than $520,000. It forced her to reduce her staff by five people.

Davis said she recently learned the center will receive lost funds.

"It helps with lots of financial expenditures that we have," she said.

Student excitement

Janice Wheeler said she and other learners were eager to get back to learning at the center after the closure.

"It was rough because you build a schedule around coming here to get better assistance with your life," said Jeremy Smith, another learner.

Wheeler said while the facility was closed, she continued learning.

"I'm going to get my diploma, definitely," Wheeler said. "That's my goal."