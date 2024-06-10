Kids can get free eye exams & glasses at Baltimore County libraries this summer. Here's how.

Federal channel for Port of Baltimore to reopen and other top stories 6/10/2024

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- Baltimore County Public Library is partnering with the nonprofit Vision to Learn to provide free eye exams and eyeglasses to children in need over the summer.

It's the sixth year the library is offering the partnership.

"Libraries are more than just places to borrow books; we are community hubs where everyone can access the resources they need to succeed. This includes offering this essential vision service, to ensure every child has clear vision heading into the new school year," BCPL CEO Sonia Alcántara-Antoine said in a statement.

Vision To Learn's mobile clinic will visit 17 branches between June 18 and August 19. Any child 17 and under can get an appointment. Participants will need to identify and verbalize basic shapes in the exam.

If a child is determined to need corrective glasses, they'll be examined by an optometrist and eventually pick from a large selection of frames.

Pre-registration is required. To participate, schedule an appointment between 9 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Each appointment is 10 to 15 minutes and includes an exam and, if needed, glasses selection.

Each mobile clinic visit location and date is listed in the image below:

Baltimore County libraries