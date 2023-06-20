Kids can get free eye exams & glasses at Baltimore County libraries this summer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- Baltimore County Public Library has partnered with the nonprofit Vision to Learn to provide free eye exams and eyeglasses to children in need over the summer.

It's the third year the library is offering the partnership.

"By providing free eye exams and glasses to students, we are actively investing in the academic success and overall well-being of our community's youth. It's another way the library is working as a community connector," said Baltimore County Public Library Director Sonia Alcántara-Antoine in a statement.

Vision To Learn's mobile clinic will visit 15 branches over June, July and August, and any child 17 and under can get an appointment. Participants will need to identify and verbalize basics shapes in the exam.

If a child is determined to need corrective glasses, they'll be examined by an optometrist and eventually pick from a large selection of frames.

To participate, schedule an appointment between 9 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Each appointment is 10 to 15 minutes and includes an exam and, if needed, glasses selection.

Each mobile clinic visit location and date is listed in the image below: