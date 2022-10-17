Four killed over weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Four people were killed and four others were injured from shootings in Baltimore City over the weekend.

A man was shot Saturday night on South Monastery Avenue. He died at the hospital. Three hours earlier, 53-year-old Santos Munoz-Hernandez died following a shooting on Wilkens Avenue.

Sunday morning, police found a body that had been burned on East 20th Street in East Baltimore. And, early Friday, 28-year-old Antonio Wilkins was killed in the 2500 block of Patapsco Avenue.

Baltimore City Police are investigating 270 murders in 2022, compared to 266 by this time last year. There have also been 581 non-deadly shootings this year.

This past weekend, there were 27 confirmed robberies.

Police made 57 arrests, including seven handgun violation arrests, 31 aggravated assault arrests, five robbery arrests, two stolen auto arrests and three narcotics arrests.

There were no significant incidents related to the Baltimore Running Festival.

Anyone with information related to a crime is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP or contact our Homicide Unit at 410-396-2100.