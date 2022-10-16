Homicide detectives investigate burned body found in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating the events surrounding the discovery of a burned body in East Baltimore on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Officers responded at 11:11 a.m. to the 1000 block of East 20th Street, near the intersection of Kennedy Avenue where they found the body of a male, which had been burned, police said.



When officers arrived at the scene, firefighters were already there according to authorities.

First responders pronounced the victim dead at the site of the fire, police said.

The body will undergo an autopsy at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to authorities

Anyone who has information about this incident should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.