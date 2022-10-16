Man, 53, killed in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- A man was killed after being shot multiple times Saturday evening in Southwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded at 7:54 p.m. to the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue to investigate a shooting, where they found a 53-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was then taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. Shortly after arriving, Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead.

Homicide investigators are investigating this incident. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP if you wish to stay anonymous.