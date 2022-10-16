Police investigate a shooting that killed an identified Male in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- A male was shot and killed Saturday night in Southwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at 10:48 p.m. on the Unit block of South Monastery Avenue, where they found a male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The identified victim was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and pronounced dead by medical personnel.

This incident is under investigation. Homicide detectives ask anyone who has information about this incident to call at 410-396-2100.