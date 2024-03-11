Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Ravens Gus Edwards, Geno Stone reportedly set to sign with LA Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens plan 'major expansion' to concessions at M&T Bank Stadium
Baltimore Ravens plan 'major expansion' to concessions at M&T Bank Stadium 00:32

BALTIMORE - Former Ravens running back Gus Edwards and safety Geno Stone are leaving Baltimore.

Edwards reportedly has agreed to sign a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers where he will be coached by Jim Harbaugh, the brother of his former Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

Former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman is also on the Chargers staff.

The agreement was reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL's Tom Pelissero.

Stone will reportedly sign with the Ravens' AFC North rival, the Cincinnati Bengals.

Edwards, at 28, will be entering his seventh year in the NFL.

He had a career-high 810 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns with the Ravens last season.

Stone, 24 years old, led the Ravens with seven interceptions in 2023. He also had a career-high 68 tackles.

Former Ravens' return specialist Devin Duvernay reportedly has agreed on a two-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

They can't officially sign their new contracts until Wednesday.

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on March 11, 2024 / 5:45 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.