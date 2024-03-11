Former Ravens Gus Edwards, Geno Stone reportedly set to sign with LA Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals
BALTIMORE - Former Ravens running back Gus Edwards and safety Geno Stone are leaving Baltimore.
Edwards reportedly has agreed to sign a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers where he will be coached by Jim Harbaugh, the brother of his former Ravens coach John Harbaugh.
Former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman is also on the Chargers staff.
The agreement was reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL's Tom Pelissero.
Stone will reportedly sign with the Ravens' AFC North rival, the Cincinnati Bengals.
Edwards, at 28, will be entering his seventh year in the NFL.
He had a career-high 810 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns with the Ravens last season.
Stone, 24 years old, led the Ravens with seven interceptions in 2023. He also had a career-high 68 tackles.
Former Ravens' return specialist Devin Duvernay reportedly has agreed on a two-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
They can't officially sign their new contracts until Wednesday.