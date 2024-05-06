Former Baltimore Ravens star Terrell Suggs indicted on charges related to arrest in Arizona

BALTIMORE - Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs has been indicted on two charges related to a recent arrest in Arizona.

Suggs was the alleged instigator in a road rage incident in Scottsdale in March, court records show.

He's accused of threatening to kill another driver and pulling out a gun at a Starbucks drive-thru.

The 41-year-old is charged with felony disorderly conduct involving a weapon and misdemeanor intimidation.

Suggs is expected back in court in June.

What led to Terrell Suggs's arrest?

According to court documents, the incident happened at a Starbucks drive-thru around 12:30 p.m. on March 10.

Police said Suggs drove his vehicle past the ordering speaker without ordering.

Suggs, who reversed his vehicle so he could place an order, allegedly hit the front of another vehicle who was behind his in the drive-thru. No damage was done to the other vehicle, according to police.

According to court documents, Suggs, and the other driver both exited their vehicles and began arguing. Both Suggs and the other driver got back into their vehicles, but began arguing again, police said.

Court documents allege Suggs flashed a handgun outside the driver's window of his SUV before driving away.

According to police, Suggs did not point the gun directly at the other driver, but the man felt threatened. He was able to get Suggs license plate and reported the incident to police.

Suggs's legacy on the field

Suggs was indicted into the Baltimore Ravens Ring of Honor last October.

He is the Ravens' all-time leader in sacks, playing for the Ravens for 16 years. He helped the Ravens win Super Bowl XLVII in the 2012 season.

WJZ spoke with Suggs last year in Arizona about his pro football accomplishments.

Suggs was a seven-time NFL Pro Bowl performer, and ranks eighth all-time in the NFL in sacks.