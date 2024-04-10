Former Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs arrested on assault charges in Arizona

BALTIMORE -- Former Ravens star Terrell Suggs was arrested on assault charges in Scottsdale Arizona, according to police records.

Records from the Maricopa County jail show that Suggs was charged with one count of offenses against public order, and one count of assault.

No other information surrounding the arrest has been made available at this time.

Suggs, a Ravens first-round draft pick in 2003, spent 17 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, and was a seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker.

He ranks eighth all-time with 139 career NFL sacks, and was a member of Baltimore's 2012 winning Super Bowl XLVII-winning team.

Suggs name was etched into the franchise's Ring of Honor last year in October alongside names like Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Haloti Ngata, Jonathan Ogden and Mashal Yanda.

WJZ will provide more updates to this story as they become available.