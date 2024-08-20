Former Baltimore City State's Attorney, Marilyn Mosby appeals mortgage fraud, perjury convictions

BALTIMORE -- Calling the prosecution "ill-advised", former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is appealing her mortgage fraud and perjury convictions.

In June, Mosby said she would be appealing the convictions, and on Monday she submitted a 69-page brief, formally putting the appeal into motion.

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby argues, “This prosecution was ill-advised and ill-conceived from the beginning, and the three convictions and forfeiture order that resulted are infirm. They should all be set aside.” @wjz pic.twitter.com/FAQZCrbYXi — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 20, 2024

Instead of prison time, Mosby was sentenced in May to three years of supervised release, 12 months of home confinement, and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.

Mosby also filed for an appeal to get a Florida condo back, which she had to forfeit along with 90% of the proceeds. She was first indicted in January 2022 and pushed for two separate trials.

The first jury found her guilty of perjury for lying to make withdrawals from a retirement account.

The second found she committed mortgage fraud for lying on documents about a $5,000 gift her then-husband, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby, gave her to close on a Florida vacation home.