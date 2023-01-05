Former Annapolis teacher sentenced for sexually abusing former student who lived at her home

BALTIMORE - A former Annapolis High School teacher was sentenced to six years in prison for the sexual abuse of a minor.

According to court documents, the sex crime was committed against a former student for whom she acted as guardian.

Jennifer Diane Arnold, 43, pleaded guilty to a felony sexual abuse charge in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court on September 2.

"Instead of looking out for the best interest of a child under her care, Ms. Arnold sexually exploited the victim, even blaming the minor in her defense," Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said. "This sentence shows the seriousness of this disturbing crime.

"I commend the victim for coming forward in what must have been a frightening time so that the abuser is held accountable for her actions."

According to the police report, in July 2021, Anne Arundel County police and the Department of Social Services were notified of a teenage boy, who confided in his mother that Arnold, his former teacher, had sexually abused him multiple times while under her care.

The minor was interviewed and disclosed sexual contact with Arnold when he attended Annapolis High School and had lived in her home and she acted as his temporary guardian.

Police found evidence that confirmed there had been sexual contact between the victim and the defendant.

After the victim reported the abuse to the authorities, the Defendant claimed that the victim had raped her.

The police found multiple inconsistencies when they interviewed the defendant and she was charged with the offenses.