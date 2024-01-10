Floodwaters receding, but debris remains from storm along Baltimore City waterfront

BALTIMORE - Floodwaters have largely receded along Baltimore City's shorelines following a massive storm that brought torrential rain and damaging winds to Maryland.

However, debris and standing water remain on the Baltimore waterfront promenade, a popular running and walking spot.

David Collins, from Professional Restorations, said his flood recovery business has been busy since Tuesday's storm arrived.

"We had crews all over the place," Collins said. "Just flooding everywhere. From, I would say Harford County all the way down to Anne Arundel."

The storm dumped several inches of rain in Baltimore City, sending tidal flooding onto city streets in Fells Point.

"They were canoeing up and down. Water was above the knee and I'm 6 feet (tall), so it was pretty high up," Collins said.

Debris and standing water remain Wednesday on the Baltimore Waterfront Promenade, as well.

"The rain was pouring down all afternoon," James McHardy, a pilot visiting from the United Kingdom, said. "I got fairly wet yesterday, but it's nice to be dry again. But, yeah, I have not seen rain like that in a long time."

McHardy rated the storm a "7 out of 10"—a "very scientific scale," he joked.

He was happy to be on the ground for the storm.

"There are obviously hurricanes, which are far worse, but that was not a nice one and I'm glad I wasn't in the air for that one," McHardy said.

"Mr. Trash Wheel," a trash interceptor at the end of the Jones Falls, stopped hundreds of pieces of trash and debris from reaching the harbor.

"He has his work cut out for him today," Jacqueline Wiley, from Federal Hill, said. "I've seen trash and everything that usually piles up in the waters of the harbor on the streets, on the sidewalk."

There are some traffic lights that remain out, including some minor street closures, like at the end of Thames Street in Fells Point, so officials still stressing caution when driving.