Fells Point residents, businesses grab sandbags in preparation of flooding

BALTIMORE -- Residents and businesses in Fells Point near the Patapsco River are keeping a watchful eye on flooding.

Dump truck after dump truck brought sandbags down to Broadway Pier in preparation for the continued onslaught of rain and wind.

The end of Thames near Wolfe Street in Fells Point is starting to flood. High tide is just after 5 p.m @wjz pic.twitter.com/fMge4hmPb0 — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) January 9, 2024

It's not the January storm that some want. The temperatures are too high for snow, but too low to enjoy.

"Well, we need rain, and we'll have a beautiful spring because of it," Baltimore resident Damon Downing said. "I don't mind the cold, and I don't mind the rain, but this cold rain — it's, you know, it's not the best."

Sandbags have been very popular today as the storm continues to bring steady rain to Fells Point. pic.twitter.com/fGuvdcbLMc — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) January 9, 2024

The water is rising, mixed with strong wind gusts and steady rainfall.

"It's a little miserable out," said Dawn Doherty, who works in Fells Point. "It'd be more fun if it was snow, like bring on the snow. This is kind of that in-between, yucky weather."

A few dozen sandbags remain at Broadway and Thames from the city’s distribution, which ended at 2 pm. pic.twitter.com/7WE6OBrtMv — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) January 9, 2024

Sandbags offer a defense, of sorts, to the heavy rainfall, and are the main concern to many who work and live in Fells Point.

"The flooding, of course, (concerns me)," Doherty said. "We're low-lying. We've flooded before, so definitely flooding."



"I'm trying to prepare for it so I don't have three inches of high water in my basement," Baltimore resident Nakia said.

Nakia told WJZ she got a few sandbags to better protect her home.

"This is a big blessing for the city to help out because sandbags are very expensive and they are very hard to come by," Nakia said. "So, these are definitely a big help."

City parking garages are also open free to nearby residents to get their cars off the streets before floodwaters rise.

"There's no bad weather, just bad preparedness, bad clothing, you know?" Doherty said.

With a flood watch through Wednesday morning, and winds expected over 50 mph.

"The biggest concern for me is trees," Downing said. "We're in a historic neighborhood. We have lots of old trees, and power loss more so than water."

"You just prepare for it as much as possible," Baltimore resident Jeri Mankye said. "So, if they say there's going to be a lot of rain, don't make any plans to go out. You should have all the milk and toilet paper."