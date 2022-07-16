Watch CBS News
Five inmates hospitalized after fight at Maryland Correctional Institution in Jessup

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- Five inmates at the Maryland Correctional Institution - Jessup were hospitalized Friday night after a fight, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said.

All the injuries are considered non-life threatening, including "puncture wounds," the agency said. No correctional officers were injured during the incident.

"A number of inmates" started brawling about 9 p.m., officials said.

Detectives with the agency's Intelligence and Investigative Division are working with staff to identify suspects and determine if criminal charges will be brought.

Chopper footage from WUSA9 showed multiple ambulances leaving the scene.

Maryland Correctional Institution - Jessup is a medium-security prison with capacity for 1,068 adult male inmates serving sentences of three months or longer, according to the state government's online guide.

July 15, 2022

