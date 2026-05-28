First heat-related death of 2026 reported in Maryland

A man between the ages of 70 and 80 died from heat-related illness, marking Maryland's first heat death of the year, according to the State Department of Health.

Health officials said the death occurred in Calvert County.

It comes after most of the state experienced intense heat in mid-May, and as temperatures are expected to heat up again in the coming weeks.

"As we anticipate more hot days coming our way, we want to remind Marylanders of the steps they can take to guard against overheating, including visiting a local cooling center. Remember to check on those who are particularly vulnerable to heat, including older individuals and people with chronic diseases," said Maryland Secretary of Health Dr. Meena Seshamani.

Data from the Health Department shows there have been 145 emergency room and urgent care visits for heat-related illnesses so far this year, and 150 calls to emergency services.

Last year, the state recorded a total of 36 heat deaths, nearly 25% more than the 27 heat-related deaths reported in 2024.

Heat deaths spiked in 2025 as parts of the state saw multiple days with feels-like temperatures of 100 degrees or more.

Last week, Maryland experienced several days with highs in the mid-80s to low 90s, prompting counties to open cooling centers. It came as Baltimore City launched its Code Red Extreme Heat Alert Season, which lasts through September.

During extreme heat days, residents are urged to: