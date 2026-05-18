Cooling centers available across Maryland as intense heat sets in

Cooling centers are open across Maryland as intense heat is expected to stick around for the first half of the week.

Temperatures will feel more like mid-July, with highs in the mid-90s through Wednesday before rain breaks the stretch of heat.

The first round of hot weather for the year has prompted alerts from local officials. In Baltimore, health officials launched Code Red Extreme Heat Season, a multi-agency effort to keep residents safe from dangerous heat during the summer. The Code Red season lasts through September 15.

Heat-related illness

In 2025, Baltimore recorded 14 Code Red Extreme Days and eight heat-related deaths.

Across the state, a total of 34 heat-related deaths were reported, representing a nearly 25% increase from 2024, when 27 deaths were reported, according to the state Department of Health.

Last year, heat deaths spiked as parts of Maryland experienced multiple days with feels-like temperatures of 100 degrees or more.

"With heat waves becoming more frequent, more severe and lasting longer, we can continue to see increases in heat stroke deaths over the next few years as well," said Dr. Cheyene Falat, the Assistant Medical Director of the Adult Emergency Department at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

Older adults, babies, children, pregnant people and individuals with pre-existing health issues are more at risk of experiencing heat-related illnesses during times of extreme heat, according to city health officials.

During hot days, individuals are urged to drink plenty of water, reduce time outside, check on vulnerable neighbors and ensure children are not left alone in the car.

Pet owners are urged to provide lots of shade and water, limit exercise outside, and watch for signs of heatstroke.

Cooling centers in Maryland

The following counties have cooling centers available during extreme heat days.

Anne Arundel County

The following police stations in Anne Arundel County act as cooling centers and have air conditioning, water and restrooms available:

Northern District Police Station at 939 Hammonds Lane in Baltimore

Eastern District Police Station at 204 Pasadena Road in Pasadena

Western District Police Station at 8273 Telegraph Road in Odenton

Southern District Police Station at 35 Stepneys Lane in Edgewater

The following activity centers (excluding the Severn location) are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 pm.:

Annapolis Senior Activity Center: 119 South Villa Avenue, Annapolis

Brooklyn Park Senior Activity Center: 202 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park

O'Malley Senior Activity Center: 1275 Odenton Road, Odenton

Pasadena Senior Activity Center: 4103 Mountain Road, Pasadena

Pascal Senior Activity Center: 125 Dorsey Road, Glen Burnie

Severn Senior Activity Center: 1160A Reece Road, Severn (open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

South County Senior Activity Center: 27 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

The following public libraries can be used as cooling centers Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Broadneck: 1275 Green Holly Drive, Annapolis

Brooklyn Park: 1 East 11th Avenue, Baltimore

Busch Annapolis: 1410 West Street, Annapolis

Crofton: 1681 Riedel Road, Crofton

Deale: 5940 Deale-Churchton Road, Deale

Discoveries: The Library at the Mall: 2550 Annapolis Mall Road, Annapolis

Eastport-Annapolis Neck: 269 Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis

Edgewater: 25 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

Glen Burnie: 1010 Eastway, Glen Burnie

Linthicum: 400 Shipley Road, Linthicum

Maryland City at Russett: 3501 Russett Common, Laurel

Mountain Road: 4115 Mountain Road, Pasadena

Odenton: 1325 Annapolis Road, Odenton

Riviera Beach: 1130 Duvall Hwy. Pasadena

Severn: 2624 Annapolis Road, Severn

Severna Park: 45 West McKinsey Road, Severna Park

Baltimore City

In Baltimore, the following senior centers will serve as cooling centers on Code Red Extreme Heat Days between Monday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Harford Senior Center at 4920 Harford Road

Hatton Senior Center at 2825 Fait Ave.

Oliver Senior Center at 1700 Gay St.

Sandtown Winchester Senior Center at 1601 Baker St.

Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging at 4501 Reisterstown Rd.

The following Mayor's Office of Homeless Services (MOHS) locations will serve as cooling centers on Extreme Heat days:

Beans & Bread at 400 S. Bond St. is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

My Sisters Place Women's Center (open to women and children only) at 17 W. Franklin St. is open every day, including Sunday and holidays, from 7:30 a.m to 5 p.m.

Manna House at 435 E. 25th St. is open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Franciscan Center at 101 W. 23rd St. is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Weinberg Housing & Resource Center (WHRC) at 620 Fallsway is open everyday including Sunday and holidays

Baltimore County

Baltimore County residents are urged to use the following locations as cooling centers during periods of extreme heat:

Churches

Community centers

Libraries

Malls, i.e. Towson Town Center

Museums

Restaurants

Senior centers

All Baltimore County Public Library locations open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

County recreation centers are open Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Senior Centers open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Howard County

The following Howard County community centers will serve as cooling locations:

Gary J. Arthur Community Center at 2400 MD 97, Cooksville is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

North Laurel Community Center at 9411 Whiskey Bottom Rd, Laurel is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Roger Carter Community Center at 3000 Milltowne Dr, Ellicott City is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 7 a..m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The following county libraries can serve as cooling centers: