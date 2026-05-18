Firefighters respond to fire at Battery Warehouse store in Carroll County

Firefighters and hazmat teams responded to a fire at the Battery Warehouse store in Westminster, Maryland, on Monday evening, according to the Carroll County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded around 7:25 p.m. to the business in the 800 block of Baltimore Boulevard, where smoke was fuming from the building.

Fire Chief Michael Robinson said two alarms were called, and more than 130 responded. Two Carroll County fire personnel were taken to the hospital with heat-related injuries.

Robinson said the Battery Warehouse is a large retail store with hazardous materials, including lithium batteries.

Hazmat teams from Carroll and Baltimore counties responded.

"We did identify that we had an active fire in a pallet of batteries," Robinson said. "We identified them as both lead acid batteries and lithium-ion batteries. Lithium-ion batteries are the most hazardous, and we believe one of them had a condition known as thermal runaway, which is a very dangerous condition."