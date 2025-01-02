Watch CBS News
Four adults, four children hospitalized for smoke inhalation after house fire in Dundalk

BALTIMORE -- Four adults and four children were hospitalized Thursday morning after a house fire in Dundalk, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. 

Crews responded to the 3400 block of Loganview Drive in Dundalk around 2:19 a.m. on Jan. 2 for a house fire.

At 3:26 a.m., firefighters declared the blaze under control.

Four adults, and four children, were hospitalized for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

