Baltimore finalizes plan to cut fatal overdoses by 50% within 14 years

A plan aimed at reducing Baltimore's fatal overdose cases by 50% by 2040 has been finalized, according to the Mayor's Office.

The Overdose Response Strategic Plan for 2025-2027, released Thursday, incorporates public feedback from a preliminary plan that was introduced in July of 2025. Four community engagement listening sessions were held in neighborhoods disproportionately impacted by Baltimore's overdose crisis after the initial plan was released. These included Cherry Hill, Penn North, Park Heights, and East Baltimore.

The final plan was prepared by the Mayor's Office of Overdose Response (BCMOOR) to "guide the use of the [Opioid Restitution Fund] and ensure they're invested in evidence-based interventions carried out in partnership between the city government and community partners."

What is the Opioid Restitution Fund?

In 2024, Mayor Brandon Scott signed an executive order to manage $242.5 million in opioid settlement funds won from pharmaceutical companies. That year, the city won money from at least seven settlements.

The city decided to fight the companies directly as opposed to participating in a global settlement against several companies. Scott said the decision was due to how much the local community was impacted by the opioid crisis.

Under the final plan, the city will use the funds to expand the availability of naloxone (an overdose-reversing nasal spray), create more mobile treatment options, increase support for peer overdose programs and invest in harm reduction and 24/7 support efforts.

The plan will be implemented by BCMOOR and aims to improve transparency and accountability.

The plan also includes strategies intended to help those most at risk, ensure city agencies work together, address stigma in systems, policies and services, and boost access to resources for substance use disorders.

Overdose deaths in Baltimore

Last year, fatal overdoses in Maryland declined by nearly 26% compared to 2024, according to the governor's office. Baltimore recorded 568 deaths in 2025, and in 2024, that figure was 777.

In 2023, Baltimore experienced a surge in overdose deaths with 1,043 reported, Maryland's Overdose Dashboard shows.

Last year, the city experienced multiple mass overdose cases.

On October 29, 2025, eleven people overdosed in Baltimore's Penn North neighborhood, according to police. Seven people were taken to the hospital — four others refused treatment. All were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Several months earlier, in July 2025, 32 people were hospitalized after two mass overdoses in Penn North, prompting an investigation. Several agencies were directed to increase their presence to provide resources in the community.

Marylanders struggling with substance abuse or in need of emotional support are encouraged to call 988. BCMOOR also offers resources; find more information here.