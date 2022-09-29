Fell's Point Fun Festival postponed due to 'projected unsafe weather conditions' from Ian

BALTIMORE -- The Fell's Point Fun Festival, scheduled for this weekend, has been postponed to later in October due to "projected unsafe weather conditions" from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.

Clouds from Ian will arrive late Thursday afternoon, with showers coming Friday evening, according to WJZ's First Alert Weather Team. Over the weekend, most areas of central Maryland could see between 2-4 inches of rain, with Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore getting even more.

Pending city approval, the festival will be moved to Oct. 28th-30th.

The War and the Treaty, Brett Dennen, Amy Helm and the Rebirth Brass Band were set to headline this year's festival.

Organizers said the festival started in 1967 as a fundraiser to oppose a project to link I-83 and I-95, destroying much of the neighborhood.

With the exception of 2020, the festival has been held for 56 consecutive years.