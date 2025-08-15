Laid-off federal workers find second chance in the classroom through Towson University program

Dozens of former federal employees are preparing for a new chapter this fall as classroom teachers.

The IMAGINE: A Pathway to Teaching program, hosted by Towson University, is helping career changers step into education. The initiative aims to address Maryland's teacher shortage while creating new opportunities for laid-off professionals.

The program is funded by a $1 million grant from the Maryland Higher Education Commission and is part of Gov. Wes Moore's Teacher Quality and Diversity initiative. As of March, Maryland had more than 1,600 unfilled teaching positions.

John Freimuth, a former federal worker, is one of 28 new participants in the program.

"I worked at the National Cancer Institute, in an office called the Office of Advocacy Relations, where my job was to work with members of the oncology advocacy community," Freimuth said.

He was laid off in April due to cuts in federal funding.

"April Fools, but definitely not a joke," he said.

Freimuth found a way forward through the IMAGINE program.

"Towson created a transition program of ongoing support for these federal workers as they enter the classroom," said Dr. Laura Jacobs, an assistant professor and program faculty lead.

Training takes place at the Universities at Shady Grove, a central location for participants traveling from Montgomery County, Prince George's County, and Washington, D.C.

"While we could have held this at Towson, we recognize that many of our participants would be coming from the DC, the Montgomery County area, Prince George's County, and that this was an accessible place for everyone to get to," Jacobs said.

The program includes a week-long intensive training session and offers a stipend. Participants will be conditionally certified to teach in select Maryland counties beginning this fall. They will earn a teacher's salary upon entering the classroom and continue receiving mentorship and certification support throughout their first year.

"It's about like almost finding a perfect match, some of the skill sets, skills that some of these incredibly talented people are bringing to this profession that are going to help us fill some of the vacancies," said Kelly Davis, assistant professor and program team member.

Freimuth and Maria Salmeron were selected from hundreds of applicants.

"I'm not only excited to be teaching Spanish, but also to be sharing a little bit more about my culture and talking a little bit more about Honduras and what it means to be Afro-Latina," Salmeron said.

Freimuth said the mission of early childhood education motivates him.

"I think what really speaks to me is this early literacy, getting kids excited about learning, getting them excited about reading," he said.