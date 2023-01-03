Federal Hill residents worry about security, safety following New Year's Day abduction

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police say that three juveniles are responsible for the New Year's Day abduction of a man and woman from one of the city's most popular neighborhoods.

The names of the trio who allegedly used guns to force the man and woman into a vehicle are being protected due to their age, police said.

The abduction occurred in the Federal Hill area just as bars full of New Year's Eve revelers had begun emptying out.

"It's just awful what happened to those people," Baltimore resident Madeline Ribard said. "I hope they're OK."

The man and woman had been walking near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and East Cross Street—not far from Digital Harbor High School—when they were approached by the three armed juveniles, according to authorities.

The juveniles ordered them into a light-colored sedan.

"It is scary," Baltimore resident Maggie Barris said. "I find it scary. I feel very very bad for everyone involved in that."

Investigators say the woman was able to escape shortly after the abduction. The man wasn't so lucky. Officers found him later on in the night.

"Breaks my heart and it breaks my heart that somebody can't walk in their neighborhood and is fearful," Barris said.

Barris has lived in the Federal Hill area for decades. She said she wants to see more of a police presence.

"I'm getting emotional because it's very upsetting and I love Baltimore," she said. "I moved here 35 years ago, and I love it, and it makes me sad. It doesn't deserve this."

Police said that one of the three suspects in the abduction has been arrested. The other two are being detained, according to authorities.