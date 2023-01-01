New Year's Day marred by Riverside abduction and deadly shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The first day of 2023 started with an abduction in South Baltimore and a deadly shooting in East Baltimore.

A male and female were abducted from the South Baltimore neighborhood of Riverside around 2 a.m., according to Baltimore Police Department spokesperson Chakia Fennoy.

They had been walking near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and East Cross Street when they were approached by three armed Black males, Fennoy told WJZ.

The armed trio ordered them to get into a light-colored sedan, Fennoy said.

The female was able to escape by jumping from the vehicle and running away, according to authorities.

The male was unable to get out of the sedan "but was located a short time later," Fennoy said.

Officers on patrol in South Baltimore were able to detain three suspects in connection to the abduction, police said.

About 90 minutes later, another female and male were the targets of a cruel crime. They were shot in the East Baltimore neighborhood of Madison-Eastend, sparking the first homicide investigation of 2023.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Glover Street, according to authorities.

That's where officers found a 17-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds.

An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital where medical staff pronounced her dead, police said.

While officers were searching for evidence of the deadly shooting on North Glover Street, they learned that a 31-year-old man had arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Mayor Brandon Scott said on Sunday that his office intended to increase public safety in 2023 by lowering the number of non-fatal shootings in the city.

During 2022, Baltimore saw a 5% decrease in nonfatal shootings, which it considers to be "a start in the right direction," Scott said in a public statement.

There were 687 who were shot yet survived their injuries in Baltimore in 2022, police said on Friday. In comparison, 724 people sustained non-fatal gunshot injuries in the city in 2021, according to authorities.