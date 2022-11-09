Father-in-law of former Raven Domata Peko sells $2 billion Powerball ticket in California

BALTIMORE - A person is $2 billion richer now in California.

That winning Powerball ticket was purchased at a store owned by the father-in-law of former Ravens defensive lineman Domata Peko, according to Darren Rovell, with Action Network.

The store in Altadena, California is owned by Joe Chahayed, who is Peko's father-in-law, according to Rovell. Chahayed will receive $1 million because he sold the winning ticket.

The $2 billion Powerball ticket was sold by Joe Chahayed, who is the father-in-law to former NFL veteran nose tackle Domata Peko. Chayayed owns the store where the ticket was bought in Altadena, Calif. and will receive $1 million. pic.twitter.com/Ks8lrWBZLm — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 8, 2022

Peko, a former fourth round draft pick out of Michigan State, played with the Ravens in 2019. He played in seven games, starting in three of them, and recorded seven tackles.

He played 15 seasons between the Bengals, Broncos, Ravens and Cardinals.

Chahayed told CBS Los Angeles he's going to share the bonus with his family, which for now includes 10 grandchildren.