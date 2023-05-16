Fan who Taylor Swift defended during her Philly concert shares her story: "This was crazy!"

From the Field: Taylor Swift defends Baltimore fan from security during "Bad Blood" in Philadelphia

From the Field: Taylor Swift defends Baltimore fan from security during "Bad Blood" in Philadelphia

From the Field: Taylor Swift defends Baltimore fan from security during "Bad Blood" in Philadelphia

BALTIMORE -- The woman Taylor Swift defended during a show in Philadelphia this weekend is from Maryland and she talked to WJZ about the viral moment.

At Saturday's Taylor Swift concert, the pop mega star, mid-song -- defended a fan from a security guard at Lincoln Financial Field.

"I didn't really realize, literally, what was happening," said Kelly Inglis Kelly, a teacher who lives in Timonium, Baltimore County.

In an interview with WJZ Tuesday, Kelly said, "We scored, like, last-minute front row seats."

The third grade teacher was enjoying her thirteenth Taylor Swift show.

"The entire night, there had been one specific security guard that, every time he came over, he was yelling at us to back up, telling us to calm down," Kelly recalled.

Videos from the sellout crowd show Swift took notice.

"In the video, she comes back. And finally, he turns around and is like, 'Oh, okay'," said Kelly.

Swift's loyal fans, known as "Swifties," shared the video, now with millions of views.

Kelly is not active on TikTok, but said she quickly learned the moment went viral.

"As soon as we left the show, my friends were on TikTok like, 'Oh, this is blowing up'. And I was like, 'This is crazy!'"

After the incident, Kelly was given free tickets to see Swift again the next night.

Now, she has a story to last a lifetime.

"She's such an amazing person. And the thing is, she always does these gestures and these things for her fans that make them feel special," said Kelly.

Kelly told WJZ she has been a big fan of Swift since before the pop star made it big when she did a shot at Salisbury University in 2007.

"I have been a Swiftie since I was 17 years old," Kelly said. "My freshman year of college at Salisbury, she did a concert and it was like $5 and I had already loved her at that point."

This full story will air on WJZ News at 6 tonight.