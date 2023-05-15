"Hey, stop!" Taylor Swift defends Baltimore woman during Philadelphia concert

BALTIMORE -- Taylor Swift might have bad blood with one particular security guard in Philadelphia. In a viral moment, the star defended a concertgoer during the middle of her set while performing her 2014 hit "Bad Blood."

WJZ learned that the fan in question is a mom from Baltimore who teaches at an elementary school in Timonium.

"She's fine," Swift is first heard yelling into the crowd, visibly frustrated by what she saw. She paused again to say, "She wasn't doing anything."

Then the star yelled "Hey, stop," two more times.

Not sure what happened during Bad Blood but it was enough Taylor needed to get involved… #erastour #taylorswift #tserastourphilly pic.twitter.com/JcJMmi0dOJ — Nicolle Bradford (@NicolleBradford) May 14, 2023

It's unclear from the videos what happened in the crowd to prompt the reaction, but the concertgoer in question, Kelly Inglis, told her side of the story with a TikTok from the account of her friend Caitlin Gabell.

"Basically the guard had been harassing our group all night just to like, he kept telling us not to touch the rail and every time we did anything, he was like on top of us," she said in the video posted Sunday. "We're dancing, we're having fun and he didn't like it. And Taylor noticed that I was having fun and that he didn't like it, and she didn't like it. And then he basically got escorted out and then they offered us free tickets!"

Gabell posted from a car with Ingles later that day, both dressed for a rerun of the concert.

"We're heading back up to Philly tonight from where we live in Baltimore, so we're really excited to see her for night three," Gabell said.

Finally, in a nearly tearful post from her brand-new TikTok account, Inglis thanked Swift for sticking up for her.

"The fact that you did that for me last night and you stood up for me meant so so so so much," she said. "And like, you did that for me and for your fans, and if there's anything that I know about you, you just want your fans to go to the show and have fun and that's all we were doing."

Inglis said the Saturday show was her thirteenth Taylor Swift concert.

Swift heads to Massachusetts next weekend. The Eras Tour is Swift's first tour in five years and kicked off in March in Arizona.