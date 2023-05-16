Taylor Swift thanks Philadelphia after Eras Tour makes 3-night stop

Taylor Swift fans take over Lincoln Financial Field for a sold out Taylor Swift concert

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- West Reading, Pa. native Taylor Swift is claiming Philly as home.

This past weekend, the superstar did three shows at Lincoln Financial Field as part of her Eras Tour. The shows were packed with fans, including a Chester County mom who came ready with a reading light and 81 pages of printed out lyrics, so she could sing along to the songs.

Swift's three shows were May 12, 13 and May 14, Mother's Day. The merch truck arrived even earlier and fans were camped out in the parking lots around the stadium.

The shows were also a boost to the local economy, with hotels seeing more reservations and the Independence Visitor Center seeing a spike in ticket sales.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Swift thanked Philadelphia, saying it "was a dream, honestly."

"Playing three nights in the stadium I used to see on TV when my dad watched Eagles games every Sunday. The most magical 3 hometown shows a girl could hope for," Swift wrote.

Philly was a dream, honestly. Playing three nights in the stadium I used to see on tv when my dad watched Eagles games every Sunday. The most magical 3 hometown shows a girl could hope for. Plus I got to emotionally hobble my way through singing The Best Day for my mom on… pic.twitter.com/nGIqess5aq — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 16, 2023

This tweet wasn't the first time Swift mentioned the Eagles recently.

While performing Friday night, Swift confirmed that a reference in the song "Gold Rush," from the 2020 album Evermore, is about the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

"I did see the debate about-I have a lyric that says, 'With my Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door,'" Swift said. "I saw some people wondering if it was the band the Eagles, or the team the Eagles. And I love the band the Eagles, but guys, come on. I'm from Philly. Of course it's the team."

Swift will make her next appearances in Patriots country, performing three shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. starting on May 19.