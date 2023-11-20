Watch CBS News
Family searching for missing man last seen in West Baltimore

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A family is searching for a man who has been missing for almost a week, Baltimore Police said Monday.

Police said Prince Benson, 30, was last seen in the 5000 block of Liberty Heights Avenue on November 14.  

He is said to have been wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Benson is 5'9'' and weighs approximately 220 pounds, according to police.

Police said Benson's family is extremely concerned about his whereabouts.  

Anyone with information on his location is urged to dial 911.  

First published on November 20, 2023 / 3:25 PM EST

