Families of Baltimore's Key Bridge collapse victims settle with Dali owners, operators

The families of the victims of Baltimore's Key Bridge collapse have settled with the owners and operators of the M/V Dali cargo ship. The terms of the settlement are not being disclosed.

Attorneys representing four of the men who died, and a survivor, in the March 26, 2024, collapse, said the settlement resolves "all the claims against the owners and operators of the M/V Dali."

Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys represented the families of Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, José Maynor López, Miguel Luna, and Carlos Daniel Hernandez Estrella, who died after the Dali collided with the Key Bridge.

Julio Cervantes, the only person to survive the bridge falling into the Patapsco River, was also included in the settlement.

"While we are pleased to reach this settlement on behalf of the families of those who lost their lives on March 26 and the only person to survive the fall into the Patapsco River, it is bittersweet because these families won't have an opportunity to experience the seasons of life with their husbands, fathers, brothers and sons," attorney L. Chris Stewart stated. "We worked tirelessly for these families on this incredibly complex case and are thankful that this matter has been resolved. Although the fight has been resolved for the petitioners, the battle is not over, as other parties share responsibility for this tragedy, and we look forward to the forthcoming fight for justice."

A civil trial is scheduled for June 1.

This story will be updated