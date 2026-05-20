Judge denies request to delay civil trial for owner, operator of ship in Baltimore Key Bridge collapse

A judge denied a request Wednesday to delay the civil trial for the owner and operator of the ship, Dali, which was involved in the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The companies submitted the request Monday after a criminal indictment accused the operator, Synergy Marine Private Limited, and an employee of failing to comply with maritime safety laws, falsifying inspections, and hiding dangerous conditions on the ship.

Attorneys for Synergy argued in court Wednesday that delaying the case until after the criminal trial would allow new witnesses to come forward without a threat of prosecution.

Meanwhile, claimants in the trial argued that criminal proceedings will move slowly, bringing financial hardship for some who lost their family breadwinner in the collapse.

Six construction workers died when the bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River in March 2024.

The judge said he could not be assured of any harm to the criminal case or that new witnesses would decide to show up.

The trial is set to begin on June 1.

Criminal charges in Key Bridge collapse

The indictment charges Synergy and employee Radhakrishnan Karthik Nair with conspiracy, obstruction and violating the Ports and Waterways Safety Act.

Federal officials said the ship was being operated in U.S. waters despite known and undisclosed hazards.

An investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) found that the container ship Dali lost power at least four times in the hours before the collision. Investigators blamed a loose wire, and further review determined that the ship regained power the first time due to redundancies.

However, the indictment alleges the ship was using an incorrect fuel pump, which did not have redundancies. If the ship had been using the proper pump, it would have regained power and been able to safely navigate under the bridge, court officials said.

In the request to delay the trials, the companies said the allegations are "unfounded and strenuously denied."

Rebuilding the Key Bridge

In November 2025, Maryland transportation officials estimated that the bridge would be rebuilt by 2030 and would cost between between $4.3 and $5.2 billion.

However, the state recently dropped its contractor, and said the search for another could take more than a year.

Maryland finalized its settlement with the owner and operator of the ship earlier in May, reaching a $2.25 billion agreement with Grace Ocean and Synergy Marine.

The settlement resolves the state's claims against the companies but does not cover claims against shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries.