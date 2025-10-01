Fall-like, breezy weather returns to Maryland Wednesday

Fall-like weather has returned to Maryland Wednesday. A powerful Canadian cold front cleared our cloudy skies and is helping push Hurricane Imelda away from the United States and toward Bermuda.

The storm is also bringing dangerous rip currents, meaning beach erosion will be possible through the beginning of the weekend.

Sunny, cool, and breezy weather returns to Maryland

Sunshine, refreshing air, and a gusty cool breeze are what will greet you on this Wednesday. Clouds from Imelda are pushing offshore. Expect a brilliant and blue sky Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and a gusty breeze. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10 to 25 mph, so the day will have a blustery feel.

Chilly nights are ahead with low temperatures dipping into the middle to upper 40s Wednesday through Friday night. So wake-up temperatures will be chilly Thursday through Saturday morning.

The northeasterly winds will bring in some low clouds, especially closer to the coast, Thursday. Even so, we're looking at a pleasantly cool day with highs in the upper 60s. Friday will turn out similar with highs reaching the lower 70s.

Weekend warm-up across Maryland

This weekend looks picture-perfect weather-wise. We'll see abundant sunshine with crisp mornings and warm, sunny afternoons. Early morning temperatures on Saturday will start in the 40s and low 50s. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 70s. Sunday will also feature a good deal of sunshine with southerly winds. Highs will top out near 80° with lower 80s expected west of the Baltimore Beltway.

If you're tailgating for the Baltimore Ravens game, expect morning temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Kickoff temperature at 1 p.m. should be in the middle 70s. Beautiful weather will be around for the entire game with temperatures reaching the upper 70s by the 4th quarter.

Wet weather returns next week

The pleasant pattern should continue through next Monday. With partly to mostly sunny skies, highs should top out in the lower 80s Monday and possibly Tuesday. The next cold front is slated to arrive either Tuesday night or Wednesday bringing around of showers with it. Right now the rain doesn't look significant, but any rain is welcome in this dry weather pattern.